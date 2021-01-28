Those who liked the deluge of snow that struck the area on Thursday will be happy to know that a second snowy weather event is headed toward southern West Virginia for Sunday, the National Weather Service of Blacksburg, Va., reported Thursday night.
A recorded 5.2 inches of snow had fallen in Beckley by Thursday, closing Raleigh County Schools. The southern coalfields received most of the snowfall. By Thursday night, the temperature was 18 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of six degrees.
The National Weather Service in Charleston reported that Friday is expected to be mostly sunny in Beckley, with a high of 29 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds are anticipated to blow from the west at 7 to 10 miles per hour.
The mercury will creep into the low 40s on Saturday, with a high of 41 degrees with some wind until the evening.
On Saturday night, NWS in Charleston predicts snow to fall after midnight. Gusts of wind as high as 21 mph are expected, and the chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
But Beckley could see one to three inches of snowfall late Saturday night. A mix of rain, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain, is expected to fall on Sunday until 9 a.m. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees, and the chance of precipitation is 10 percent. NWS predicts that a tenth to a quarter of an inch of additional precipitation is expected Sunday.
Rain will fall Sunday night and could possibly turn to snow before 4 a.m., then to freezing rain. Lows are expected around 30, and snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will fall Monday morning. After 8 a.m., the precipitation will turn completely to snow, with a high near 35 degrees.
Snow showers are likely to continue until 10 p.m. Monday, with temperatures dropping as low as 23 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Beginning Saturday night, more snow will likely blow into Greenbrier from the west, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., predicted on Thursday night. Most of the snow will happen on Sunday, though, with the National Weather Service predicting "several inches of snow" in southern West Virginia.
Winter storm watches and warnings will be issued as the outcome of the weather system that is moving into West Virginia from California becomes clearer, possibly on Friday or Saturday, NWS reported.
Meteorologist Ben Gruver of the Blacksburg, Va., office told The Bluefield Daily Telegraph that it was too early on Thursday afternoon to predict how many inches of snow will fall. It was also too early to tell if Sunday will see snow only or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain, but the storm could produce several days of precipitation for the entire region, extending all the way into Tuesday.
"There is definitely going to be wintry precipitation around by Sunday," Grover said. "Now there is the question of how much of it is snow, freezing rain and rain.
"This is still a very, very complex system," Gruver said. "But it does have the potential to be a high-impact event."