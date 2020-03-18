Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Wednesday that due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, even people who are able to vote in person may cast ballots for the upcoming primary election via absentee ballot.
People may mark that they have a medical excuse on the application, he said.
Public health experts have noted that limiting large gatherings can slow the spread of the respiratory illness.
Warner noted that poll workers are often older and more susceptible to complications of COVID-19, and asked people less susceptible, meaning younger people, to volunteer to work at the polls.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey had issued an opinion Wednesday stating the Governor’s state of emergency declaration gives the Secretary of State authority to allow voters broad access to absentee voting for the election.
The primary election is May 12. The secretary of state's office has already begun accepting absentee ballot applications.
- Erin Beck
