Charleston, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is appropriating $657,910 for 13 West Virginia housing organizations and facilities across the state to provide affordable housing for low-income seniors.

This program supports low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties by promoting health and wellness and supporting residents as they age in place in an independent housing setting.

Individual awards for southern West Virginia are:

  • $127,703 — Unity Housing Apartments, including Fayette Hills Unity Apartments in Oak Hill
  • $59,545 — National Church Residences of Montgomery
  • $52,987 — West Virginian Manor in Bluefield
  • $41,212 — Manor House Apartments in Beckley
  • $10,977 — Mountain Terrace in Whitesville
  • $10,659 — Alderson Manor Apartments in Alderson

