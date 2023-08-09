Charleston, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is appropriating $657,910 for 13 West Virginia housing organizations and facilities across the state to provide affordable housing for low-income seniors.
This program supports low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties by promoting health and wellness and supporting residents as they age in place in an independent housing setting.
Individual awards for southern West Virginia are:
- $127,703 — Unity Housing Apartments, including Fayette Hills Unity Apartments in Oak Hill
- $59,545 — National Church Residences of Montgomery
- $52,987 — West Virginian Manor in Bluefield
- $41,212 — Manor House Apartments in Beckley
- $10,977 — Mountain Terrace in Whitesville
- $10,659 — Alderson Manor Apartments in Alderson
