More than $173 million has been spent on two database systems – one of which was never implemented and another still being built – that the state health department was supposed to oversee. Both databases were aimed at improving the lives of West Virginia residents, including children in the state foster care system.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources contracted with a company in 2017 to develop a system, known as WV PATH, that was supposed to help the agency better manage programs including Medicaid, food assistance and its child welfare system.
With less than four years left on the contract, the project still isn’t complete. Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, who has questioned DHHR about the missing database, said the project has cost $173 million as of July 2022 based on information from DHHR.
Jessica Holstein, DHHR spokesperson, said in an email that the Covid-19 pandemic “halted the project momentum.”
“The first risk is harm to kids,” Tarr, R-Putnam, said. “The larger risk is that the feds have been looking really closely at West Virginia because of those failures in the (child protective services) system.”
In January, the agency rolled out the part of PATH that would manage child welfare cases.
“You’ve got a failed system that you’re getting four years of use out of that’s not functional,” Tarr said.
Recently, lawmakers revealed through a bill debate that a second DHHR database isn't working – the All-Payer Claims Database. It was supposed to help West Virginians save money by comparing health care costs.
The database was never completed, according to Holstein, despite 2011 legislation
that called for it.
It has cost the health department more than $440,000, she said in an email.
The lack of transparency around DHHR’s nearly $8 billion budget – the largest of state agencies – and its care for some of the state’s most vulnerable residents is a leading reason legislators want to restructure the agency
and further scrutinize its budget.
“We need a lot of transparency (from DHHR), and we haven’t gotten that in recent years,” Del. Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, said.
PATH system meant to improve DHHR services, including foster care
DHHR is a behemoth state agency that oversees a multitude of programs including Medicaid, child support and the foster care system.
The agency has faced mounting scrutiny for its oversight of more than 6,000 kids in state care. West Virginia has the nation's highest rate of kids coming into foster care due to the drug epidemic and poverty rate.
The state contracted
with Optum in 2017 for the development of a new Integrated Eligibility System to manage its programs, including the child welfare system. Optum’s parent company, United Health Group, is projected
to make roughly $1 billion per day this year.
In a press release
announcing the contract, former DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said, “(WV PATH) will improve the efficiency of the department, save the state money and will offer a more sophisticated approach to fraud detection in our programs.”
It was supposed to be completed by 2020.
The total contract for the project was $308 million for 10 years. It’s funded through federal and state dollars, and the state has been paying as certain project goals were completed.
As lawmakers tried to tackle child welfare reform in recent legislative sessions, some lawmakers, including Tarr, asked over and over again when the PATH system would launch.
In early 2022, Tarr requested that the Joint Committee on Government and Finance investigate and require information from DHHR about several issues, including the missing PATH system. “The monetary cost here of delay is unacceptable but nothing compared to the loss of human capital for the State’s investment not being realized,” he wrote.
Last month, the agency began using PATH for its child welfare management.
“ … With any system transition of this size and complexity there are issues that arise and a learning curve for staff. Since the start of the transition, we have been identifying, diagnosing and fixing any known issues,” DHHR spokesperson Holstein said.
“The system is expected to be fully operational in 2023,” she added. “There is not a loss of value on the WV PATH contract.”
While the system is still being fully implemented, the House is advancing a bill, HB 2538
, that would add another requirement onto the PATH system – a new communication portal where people involved with a foster child’s case, including foster parents and CPS workers, can communicate about the child.
Del. Jonathan Pinson, a foster parent, developed the idea for the bill over the last few years based on personal experiences with communication gaps in the foster system.
He said that now, as the PATH system is still being implemented, is the right time to add this additional communications tool.
The program should cost around $1 million, according to Pinson. The legislation does not outline an implementation date for the new communication portal.
“I would like to see this implemented as soon as practically possible because I believe it moves the needle on the lives of young people who the state has assumed responsibility for,” Pinson, R-Mason, said.
Database about state’s health care costs never materialized
Lawmakers this week completed a bill, HB 2029, that would get rid of the All-Payer Claims Database, or APCD, citing concerns about who would have access to residents’ personal information and health care histories. And, some lawmakers flagged that the database doesn’t exist.
Other states have used similar databases to drive down health care costs. The APCD was created by legislation in 2011, and lawmakers created a special fund for DHHR leadership to oversee the database. It was meant to compile data from private insurance companies, Medicaid, Medicare and the Public Employees Insurance Authority (PEIA) about nearly all health care visits in the state, including names and Social Security numbers of people who sought care. The 2011 legislation didn’t specify who within DHHR would store the data, which raised privacy concerns.
But, it never materialized, and it has cost DHHR more than $440,000, according to the agency.
“It was never implemented over the years … The data has not been collected,” Senate Counsel Cyndi Dillenger told lawmakers when discussing the bill in January.
Holstein said that the agency “initiated” the APCD in 2019. “The APCD was not completed before the Legislature began repealing it,” she said in an email.
Del. Young said she wasn’t aware the APCD wasn’t working until she went to its website and the link didn’t work. While she supported the overall idea behind APCDs in an effort to address health care costs, she voted for the bill because of financial waste.
“I guess DHHR just wasn’t doing it, it’s kind of what we found out. We’re not getting a product that we’re paying for,” she said. “It’s concerning for me because it seems like there isn’t any accountability.”
DHHR split bill aims to improve financial transparency
Lawmakers are advancing a bill that would split DHHR into multiple departments.
“It’s the first step to find the problems we’re not aware of,” Tarr said. “I think we’re going to find we have some terrible inefficiencies, and I think we’re going to find that we’ve spent a lot of money on things that are not happening.”
“It would not surprise me to find north of $100 million that never hit its intended purpose every year,” he added.
DHHR is under a leadership change following Crouch’s retirement in December. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Dr. Jeffrey Coben, an associate vice president for health affairs at West Virginia University and dean of the School of Public Health, as interim DHHR secretary.
