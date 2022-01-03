The first cold front of 2022 scattered snow throughout southern West Virginia but did not cause any major traffic or business disruptions, but school officials throughout the region decided to call in a snow day.
Those living around Raleigh County saw between an inch and two of snow while those farther south picked up more, according to the National Weather Service.
Cara Gregg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said temperatures are expected to increase over the next few days before dropping again and bringing the possibility of more snow.
“For the next couple of days, it will be a little bit more seasonable. Probably in the 40s to 50s for highs and with dry weather up through Wednesday,” Gregg said. “By the time we hit Thursday and that next system moves in, we are going to have much colder temperatures moving in Thursday night into Friday morning and then Friday night into Saturday morning.”
A dispatcher at the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center said a few minor fender benders had been called in but none that resulted in injuries.
In the morning hours, when roads were slicker, the Raleigh County dispatcher said they did receive calls regarding a few vehicles that had slid into ditches and needed assistance.
The winter storm that moved quickly through the state was part of the same system that hit the nation's capital, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter as 6 to 11 inches of snow ringed the area around Washington.
Other parts of the country were also dealing with a snowy start to the new year.
Western Washington state and Oregon were seeing a mix of rain and snow while heavy snow, gusty winds, drifts and crashes shut down mountain passes and some highways.
Even Florida woke up to a dusting of snow, with temperatures plunging in parts of the Panhandle after typical beach weather Sunday.
A 7-year-old girl died Monday morning when a tree fell on a cabin in East Tennessee near the Smoky Mountains, Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said. She said numerous trees and power lines were down all over Blount County after heavy, wet snow fell overnight. No one else was injured. Officials did not release additional information.
A 55-year-old Delaware man died after his car ran off the road and hit a tree Monday morning as freezing rain fell in the area, according to the state police. Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said investigators hadn’t determined if weather was a factor in the crash.
The storm also damaged the docks and flooded closed several streets in the coastal North Carolina town of Morehead City, WITN-TV reported.
As much as 6 inches of snow accumulated in north Alabama, where authorities reported multiple roads were blocked because of icy spots and wrecks.
Joshua Anderson, the deputy District 10 engineer with the West Virginia Division of Highways, said crews had been working since Sunday night pretreating roadways and clearing any accumulation.
“If it’s not actively snowing, we’re out checking for slick spots while we pretreat and just keeping the bridges clean and just making sure there is nothing hazardous popping up,” Anderson said.
District 10 encompasses McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.
Anderson said any time there’s snow in the forecast, crews are on hand 24 hours a day to ensure roadways are clear.
In Raleigh County, Anderson said 57 people are split between day shift and night shift that are using a total of 20 trucks.
While meteorologists are predicting the weather to warm up over the next few days, Anderson said crews will still be out Monday night “making sure the roads don’t refreeze and checking any problem spots.”
The biggest accumulation of snow in Raleigh County occurred in Ghent near Winterplace Ski Resort, which received about 2.5 inches of snow.
The accumulation was likely a welcome relief to the resort, which has been closed since Friday due to lack of snow. The ski resort is expected to reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Beckley saw far less snow with roughly an inch of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
Schools in Raleigh County were already scheduled to be closed Monday, which is listed on the calendar as a “Professional Meeting Day.”
Fayette County had a few flurries but nothing that counted toward any real accumulation.
West Virginia State Police as well as Fayette County 911 dispatchers told The Register-Herald Monday afternoon no major accidents had occurred as a result of the weather.
The same was also true for Wyoming County, where snow could be seen lightly coating yards and cars but did not stick to roadways or sidewalks.
Schools in Fayette County were closed Monday due to “inclement weather,” while schools in Wyoming County operated on a three-hour delay, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.
Snow totals increased in the southeastern portion of the state, where roughly 5 inches of snow did not cause any delays to commercial flights at the Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB) in Lewisburg.
A post to the airport’s Facebook page Monday morning showed the runways had been cleared of snow using many different vehicles with a message that read, “The snow team has been at work keeping LWB open with flights coming in and out. #flyLWB”
Greenbrier County Schools were closed Monday due to the weather.
As of late Monday afternoon, no school cancellations or delays for Tuesday had been announced for Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming or Greenbrier county schools.
For the second half of the week, Gregg said temperatures are expected to be in the low teens and even the single digits in the mountains, and she recommends people bundle up when outdoors.
“Make sure to bring your pets inside as we head into these colder temperatures and keep everybody warm,” she said.
Gregg said it’s too soon to release expected accumulation totals for later in the week, but the National Weather Service lists an 80 percent chance of snow on Thursday night throughout southern West Virginia.
Anderson said his WV DOH crews will continue to operate on a 24-hour schedule to combat any hazards the weather may cause on roadways.
He also asked that motorists be cautious and patient in the face of this winter weather.
“The main thing is just to slow down and give us space to work,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to get the roads safe and cleared, so just be patient and give us some space and slow down.
“We’re working around the clock, and every truck we have available is on the roads plowing snow.”
Reporters Mary Catherine Brooks and Steve Keenan and The Associated Press contributed to this story.