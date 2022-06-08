The cause of death for 8-year-old Raylee Browning in 2018 was sepsis due to a severe bacterial pneumonia infection that likely manifested over several days, according to witness testimony Wednesday from doctors who performed an autopsy on the child.
The testimony came on the third day of trial for the three individuals accused in the death of the child.
Raylee’s father, Marty Browning Jr.; Marty’s wife, Julie Titchenell Browning; and Julie’s sister, Sherie Titchenell, are accused of causing Raylee’s death. They were arrested in December 2019, a year after Raylee's death, on charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.
Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Testimony regarding Raylee’s cause of death was given by West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Allen Mock, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. C. Metin Savasman and Dr. Kathryn Moffett, a professor of pediatrics at West Virginia University School of Medicine.
During testimony on Tuesday, an EMT, two nurses and a doctor testified that it appeared Raylee was covered in bruises when they attempted to treat her on the day of her death, Dec. 26, 2018.
Moffett, who was shown pictures Wednesday of Raylee’s body taken at Plateau Medical Center after her death, said what those previous witnesses referred to as bruises was actually a symptom of the type of pneumonia Raylee had, which caused blood to pool on the surface of her skin giving a rash or bruise-like appearance.
Savasman and Mock gave similar testimony that Raylee’s pneumonia affected the appearance of her skin.
Savasman, Mock and Moffett were also asked about how long Raylee’s pneumonia symptoms were present and likely noticeable before she died. Each asserted that she was showing outward symptoms of pneumonia, including shortness of breath, fever and the skin rash, for days prior to her death.
“Any lay person would have recognized that the child was very ill,” Mock said, noting that he used similar language in Raylee’s autopsy report.
Mark Plants, who represents Julie Titchenell, asked the doctors whether the numerous medications Raylee was on could have masked symptoms.
Moffett said some of the symptoms may have been masked, as side effects of some of Raylee’s medication were drowsiness and lethargy.
However, Raylee’s other symptoms would not have been masked, Moffett said.
She added that due to the severity of Raylee’s pneumonia, the assertion by Sherie Titchenell made to EMS when they took her from the home, that Raylee fell getting out of the shower, was unlikely.
Moffett said it was unlikely Raylee was able to sit up or stand, let alone take a shower on her own, on the day of her death due to the severity of her symptoms.
There were no medical records presented at the trial that showed Raylee had been treated for pneumonia or the symptoms from it in the days and weeks prior to her death.
A child abuse expert from Charleston also testified Wednesday that Raylee was a victim of medical child abuse, a term which has replaced the more widely known diagnosis of Munchausen by proxy.
Dr. Joan Phillips, a child abuse expert at Charleston Area Medical Center, testified that she came to the determination after reviewing several medical reports which she described as “conflicting,” made by doctors who treated Raylee in the years prior to her death.
She added that these reports relied on representations made by Raylee’s father and then-girlfriend, Julie Titchenell, regarding Raylee’s symptoms, which varied some based on which doctor they brought Raylee to.
Phillips' diagnosis was called into question by one of the defense attorneys, Evan Dove, who questioned how Phillips could have made the determination when none of the medical records she referenced, which came from at least eight sources, made mention of child abuse or neglect.
Dove represents Sherie Titchenell as each defendant in this case is being represented by separate attorneys.
Phillips said she was asked to review the case by the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and published a report based on her finding on June 19, 2019.
As part of her review, Phillip looked at medical reports from Dr. Michele Staton, Raylee’s pediatrician since 2014; Dr. Brandon Workman, a psychiatrist who treated Raylee for two years; Child Protective Services and other medical visits Raylee had in about the last four years of her life.
Phillips said the reason she was able to make this determination while Raylee’s other doctors did not is because she had the opportunity to look at all the medical reports made by the numerous medical professionals who treated Raylee. Other doctors did not have this same advantage, Phillips said.
She added that one of the first indications that pointed to medical child abuse was the numerous medications Raylee was on, especially those she was given to treat psychiatric symptoms.
“She was on extensive psychiatric drugs,” Phillips said.
Nearly all of the prescriptions were prescribed by Workman, who testified Tuesday that he prescribed at least seven medications to treat Raylee’s behavioral issues or acting out, anxiety, depression, overeating and self-harm, and behaviors such as picking at the skin.
Workman said these assertions of symptoms came mostly from Julie Titchenell and he treated based on Julie’s representation of Raylee as well as what he observed adding that Raylee rarely spoke during their appointment.
Phillips also pointed to Raylee's drastic weight loss, which occurred between the ages of 6 and 8, as another indicator of medical child abuse. During this time Raylee went from being in the 59th percentile for her age and weight to the second percentile, according to a chart prepared by the state’s Special Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, based on information from Raylee’s pediatrician.
Phillips also referenced several discrepancies in Raylee's medical reports.
After fracturing her femur on her right leg in September 2015, Phillips said records indicated that Staton, Raylee’s pediatrician, was not told of the incident, and neither was Workman, who began treating Raylee in September 2016.
However, Phillips said records from a second psychiatrist, whom Raylee saw after starting treatment with Workman, indicate that professional was told of the 2015 injury.
Phillips said the reports state that during a visit with the second psychiatrist, Raylee’s caregivers, who were Marty and Julie Titchenell at the time, requested a note to homeschool Raylee because of the cast for the fractured femur.
Phillips said medical notes indicated that the request to homeschool was made some time after Raylee would have been out of her cast.
Raylee was eventually homeschooled in 2016, according to a report made by Workman at the end of 2016, which Phillips reviewed. Phillips said Raylee’s drop in weight percentile also occurred after being homeschooled.
Phillips said Raylee’s numerous symptoms also changed from doctor to doctor and were at times contradictory, according to the reports she received.
Steve Mancini, who represents Marty Jr., asked Phillips if she had talked with any of the medical professionals or anyone who wrote the reports she used to make her medical child abuse determination. Phillips said she had not, and her findings were based on the reports she was given.
The trial, being heard by Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake, will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.