Donations to Mac’s Toy Fund continue to arrive in support of the grants the fund made to local nonprofit organizations.

Mac’s was not immune to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the fund to cancel its annual toy distribution to children in Raleigh County. In order to continue the fund in its 90th year, officials decided to award the grants to other organizations to assist children in having a happy holiday.

The donations are helping offset the cost of the grants.

The most recent monetary donations are from:

Joseph and Becky Fama of Beckley, $50

Maurice and Goldie Arline of Beckley, in memory of Clyde Arline Sr. and Clyde Arline Jr., $50

Patricia and Clark Higganbotham of Beckley, $50

Connor, Luke and Langston, in honor of Jesus’s birthday, $40

Robert and Ellen File of Beckley, in honor of Sarah, Lindsay and Laura, $100

Eugene and Eileen Noltkamper of Daniels, $100

Larry and Carolyn Stover of Beckley, $100

Anonymous, $25

Karen Thomas of Beckley, $100

Carol McQuain of Beckley, $50

Anonymous, $50

Calfee Funeral Home of Beckley, $100

James and Rita Harper of Beckley, for children Lynn Ann, Jason Lee, Jaime Lynn Harper; grandkids Priya, D.J., llira, Noah, Lucas, Luke, Jackson, Axle Harper, Vivian Lucas; and dogs Maggie, Chip and Stevie Knicks, $25

Andrew and Beth Kastle of Delaware, Ohio, $50

In memory of Andi D. White, $125

Willard Walker of Fairdale, $50

Geneva Clyburn of Beckley, $25

John and Lee File of Beckley, in honor of Claire Cripps, $100

Stephanie and Christopher Snead of Wake Forest, N.C., $100

Terri and Robert Schuetz of Beckley, $50

Peggy and Dick Brooks of Beckley, $25

Mary Stillwell of Beckley, in memory of Dan, $100

Alma Lowry of Daniels, in memory of Jim Lowry, $25

Wayne, Diane, Addie and Mia Bennett of Stanaford, $50

Lloyd Crook General Contracting of Beckley, $100

Anonymous, in memory of Florence Thompson, $100

Willis and Kathryn Nordlund of Glen Morgan, $100

Anonymous, $100

Today’s total: $1,790

Total to date: $5,790

