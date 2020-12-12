Donations to Mac’s Toy Fund continue to arrive in support of the grants the fund made to local nonprofit organizations.
Mac’s was not immune to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the fund to cancel its annual toy distribution to children in Raleigh County. In order to continue the fund in its 90th year, officials decided to award the grants to other organizations to assist children in having a happy holiday.
The donations are helping offset the cost of the grants.
The most recent monetary donations are from:
Joseph and Becky Fama of Beckley, $50
Maurice and Goldie Arline of Beckley, in memory of Clyde Arline Sr. and Clyde Arline Jr., $50
Patricia and Clark Higganbotham of Beckley, $50
Connor, Luke and Langston, in honor of Jesus’s birthday, $40
Robert and Ellen File of Beckley, in honor of Sarah, Lindsay and Laura, $100
Eugene and Eileen Noltkamper of Daniels, $100
Larry and Carolyn Stover of Beckley, $100
Anonymous, $25
Karen Thomas of Beckley, $100
Carol McQuain of Beckley, $50
Anonymous, $50
Calfee Funeral Home of Beckley, $100
James and Rita Harper of Beckley, for children Lynn Ann, Jason Lee, Jaime Lynn Harper; grandkids Priya, D.J., llira, Noah, Lucas, Luke, Jackson, Axle Harper, Vivian Lucas; and dogs Maggie, Chip and Stevie Knicks, $25
Andrew and Beth Kastle of Delaware, Ohio, $50
In memory of Andi D. White, $125
Willard Walker of Fairdale, $50
Geneva Clyburn of Beckley, $25
John and Lee File of Beckley, in honor of Claire Cripps, $100
Stephanie and Christopher Snead of Wake Forest, N.C., $100
Terri and Robert Schuetz of Beckley, $50
Peggy and Dick Brooks of Beckley, $25
Mary Stillwell of Beckley, in memory of Dan, $100
Alma Lowry of Daniels, in memory of Jim Lowry, $25
Wayne, Diane, Addie and Mia Bennett of Stanaford, $50
Lloyd Crook General Contracting of Beckley, $100
Anonymous, in memory of Florence Thompson, $100
Willis and Kathryn Nordlund of Glen Morgan, $100
Anonymous, $100
Today’s total: $1,790
Total to date: $5,790