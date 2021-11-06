Spaghetti lovers have a great excuse to stay out of the kitchen this coming weekend and to instead head to The Moose Lodge in Beckley.
Beckley Moose Lodge 1606 on New River Drive is serving up spaghetti dinners on Saturday, Nov. 13, to raise money for construction of The Delaney Wykle Wellness Center, a veterinary center that will care for shelter animals at the Humane Society of Raleigh County.
"The meal is delicious," said HSRC Secretary Deb Berry in October. "The Moose makes everything.
"We do have people that come back year after year, because they make such a good dinner."
Proceeds from the 2021 dinner will help to build a wellness center that will also employ a veterinarian to help the shelter dogs and cats.
Delaney, 23, was a newly licensed nurse who died aboard local businessman and philanthropist Chris Cline's helicopter near Nassau, Bahamas, on July 4, 2019. Cline, his 22-year-old daughter Kameron Cline, Wyoming County pilot David Jude and three other people were also killed in the crash.
Delaney was also an animal lover. She and her fiance, Tristan Cornett, "parented" two dogs together, silver Labrador Kip and Maya, a Goldendoodle.
Following Delaney's death, her fiance's parents, Rachel and Todd Cornett, made a generous donation to the Humane Society of Raleigh County to build the animal wellness center in Delaney's memory.
The community has an opportunity to remember Delaney and to show their support for the Wykle and Cornett families by donating $10 per plate and enjoying a warm meal.
Berry said the dinner comes with a plate of spaghetti, a salad, bread, a dessert and a drink.
"We even have sauce without meat," she added.
The Moose Club at 410 New River Drive will serve the spaghetti plates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Eat-in and pick-up options are available.
Monetary donations can be mailed to HSRC, 325 Grey Flats Road, Beckley, WV 25801, with the note “Wellness Center” on the check. Donations may also be sent on PayPal at paypal.me/hsrc/
More information is available by contacting HSRC at 304-253-8921 or via email at hsrc1979@gmail.com.