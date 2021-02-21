Moose donates to Humane Society

The Beckley Moose Lodge #1606 has donated $1,000 to the Raleigh County Humane Society.
The Lodge held a one-time Bingo competition in January, which was open to both Moose members and the general public and hosted by the Women of the Moose Chapter 822.
At the Feb. 3 chapter meeting, a check for $1,000 was presented by Moose members to Debbie Berry, a Raleigh County Humane Society board member. Presenting the check were Tracy Tucker, activities and sports chairman, and Cheryl Porterfield, senior regent, along with co-administrators Kevin Reedy and Keith Bailey.
The Moose and Women of the Moose sponsor several fundraisers and community activities throughout the year, which include Breakfast with Santa for the children. They recently donated coats and other necessities to the Beckley VA for homeless veterans.
For more information about the Moose or how to become a member, call 304-254-0410.