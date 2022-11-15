Fresh off the midterm election, the political landscape for 2024 in West Virginia is already starting to take shape.
Rep. Alex Mooney, Republican-1st District, announced Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Joe Manchin.
Mooney has criticized Manchin and his role in the passage of federal spending packages.
In an interview with The Associated Press before the general election, Mooney said a Senate race is something to consider. He said the Democratic Party in West Virginia is “nearly obliterated,” calling Manchin “out of touch.”
During the primary election earlier this year after West Virginia lost a congressional seat, Mooney was pitted against former Rep. David McKinley for the GOP nomination to run for the 1st District seat.
Manchin supported McKinley.
“I don’t know how arrogant you have to be to think that as a Democrat U.S. senator, you can instruct Republicans who vote in primaries how to vote,” Mooney told the AP.
Gov. Jim Justice has also criticized Mooney, and speculation has surfaced that Justice may also run for Manchin’s seat since he cannot, by law, seek a third term as governor when his term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
Mooney recently weighed in on Amendment 2, which was on the ballot in last week’s election, an amendment Justice adamantly opposed. Mooney urged voters to support it.
Justice said before the election he didn’t know why Mooney would support a state issue.
“In six years, I have only seen him one time,” Justice said of Mooney, a criticism he had leveled before. “Does he even know West Virginia exists?”
The amendment failed.
For his part, Manchin said he welcomes people into the race.
Manchin’s communication director Sam Runyon released a statement Tuesday that said: “A robust democratic process has never been more important to our country and Senator Manchin encourages every candidate who values public service to enter the race.”
Manchin in the past has also indicated an interest in once again running for governor, a position he held from 2005 to 2010 before winning a special election to fill the Senate vacancy left by the death of long-time Sen. Robert C. Byrd.
During a 2018 interview when he was running against, and narrowly defeating, challenger Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Manchin said he missed the days of being governor.
“The governor was the best job I ever had in my life,” he said. “I was in a position to do things. I could get things done. We helped a lot of people.”
Morrisey may run for Manchin’s seat again.
He was short on specifics but made clear in a news release Tuesday he will seek a higher office in 2024.
“I’m ready for these new fights — and likely a new position in 2025 — because I am already leading in the arena and regularly beating back the Biden agenda,” Morrisey said. “It is my sincerest hope that I will be a candidate for public office in 2024.”
Morrisey said he has several options.
“We have a very deep record, as strong as any potential candidate in the nation for either the U.S. Senate or for Governor,” he said. “I have been asked to consider running for these two positions, as well as the U.S. House in the northern part of the state or stand for re-election as Attorney General.”
“I want to give all of these options appropriate and due consideration,” he added. “But rest assured, I know how important it is to be strong, especially when it comes to taking on a tough incumbent.”
If strength is money, Morrisey said he is well prepared.
“That’s why I am pleased to report today that between allied forces and my accounts, over $3 million in resources are amassed for supporting Patrick Morrisey for an office we choose to run for,” he said. “No one else in the state even has $1 million in their war chest. I am asking you to keep the faith and hold off pledging your support to any other candidate who may be making noise about one of the key races up in 2024.”
Morrisey left no doubt he will be a political “force” in the state.
“We are coming and when we do, we will have a force that West Virginia has not seen in an election in many years,” he said. “On the financial side alone, we anticipate having over $12 million in aggregate (between a campaign and allies) available for any primary campaign alone. When you combine that with our substantive record of winning for West Virginia and put that up against other potential competitors, we are well positioned to win.”
