Morgan Griffith, left, U.S. representative for Virginia's 9th Congressional District, and Alex Mooney, U.S. representative from West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, spoke on a variety of issues, including a possible impeachment inquiry into Biden, whether U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is going to seek re-election and the status of Mooney's primary bid for the Mountain State's high-profile U.S. Senate seat.