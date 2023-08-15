BLUEFIELD — U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., say they are satisfied with the pace of the ongoing House investigations into President Joe Biden and his family.
Mooney and Griffith spoke with the Daily Telegraph last week on a variety of issues, including a possible impeachment inquiry into Biden, whether U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is going to seek re-election and the status of Mooney’s primary bid for the Mountain State’s high-profile U.S. Senate seat.
Griffith said many of his constituents in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District would like to see the U.S. House impeach Biden now.
“My constituents are not satisfied with the pace,” Griffith said of the ongoing House investigations into Biden and his family. “That being said, I make it very clear when talking to them that we don’t trivialize impeachment like the Democrats did for Trump. If there is legislative grounds for impeachment, we want to do it right. If we do an impeachment, we want to do it because high crimes and misdemeanors have been committed.”
Griffith said what he has seen so far from the ongoing U.S. House investigation “looks pretty bad” for Biden.
If the Republican-controlled House votes to impeach Biden, Griffith believes the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate will also vote to impeach him based upon the evidence gathered to date.
Mooney, who represents West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in the House, said he too is satisfied with the pace of the ongoing House investigations.
“I have a lot of faith in Congressman Jim Jordan and Congressman (James) Comer,” Money said. “I want them to do their jobs. I think they are doing a great job. I think they have unearthed a lot of evidence that shows problems with the Bidens.”
Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, has already obtained thousands of pages of financial records from members of the Biden family through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and financial institutions as part of the ongoing congressional probe, The Associated Press reported last week.
Mooney said the U.S. House “will do the right thing” when it comes to opening a possible impeachment inquiry into Biden.
“I know everyone would like to see stuff move quickly, but it is important to get the information,” Mooney said.
Already articles of impeachment against Biden have been introduced twice — most recently last week by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla. — but the full U.S. House has not yet voted to open an impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has hinted that one may be necessary.
Griffith was in Bluefield last week stumping for Mooney, who is seeking the Republican nomination for West Virginia’s high-profile 2024 U.S. Senate race.
In order to win the Republican nomination, Mooney must defeat West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who is also seeking the Republican nomination. The winner of that May 2024 primary contest would then — presumably — face incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin, who has yet to say whether he will seek re-election to the U.S. Senate.
Mooney says Manchin isn’t a factor in the race because he can’t win in now heavily Republican West Virginia.
“He voted twice to impeach President Donald Trump,” Mooney said of Manchin. “Then he voted for the Inflation Reduction (Act). So I think he knew he was finished before he voted to destroy coal.”
Griffith said he agrees with Mooney, adding that the Inflation Reduction Act — backed by Manchin — “is really dressing up the Green New Deal with some new clothes.” It pushes green energy over fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas, Griffith said.
Mooney said Manchin is unable to poll above 40 percent in West Virginia, which means “he can’t win.”
Manchin’s name is frequently mentioned as a possible third-party candidate for president. Speculation regarding a third-party bid was further fueled by Manchin’s appearance in June with former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman at a No Labels town hall meeting. However, the No Labels Party has yet to say if it will mount a third-party presidential ticket.
Mooney believes Manchin is waiting until December to announce his plan because he is a “lame duck.”
“Once he voted to impeach Donald Trump in West Virginia, he was finished,” Mooney said. “He can’t win.”
Manchin’s office on Monday said that the incumbent U.S. senator still intends to announce his 2024 plans in the December to January time frame. A spokesman said that is Manchin’s current time frame and there are no new updates.
Mooney says the 2024 U.S. Senate race is simply a contest between him and Justice, whom he calls a “liberal.”
“I’m the only candidate running with a conservative-leaning record,” Mooney said. “Mr. Justice was elected as a Democrat.”
Justice was initially elected governor as a Democrat but later switched his political party affiliation to Republican during a rally in West Virginia with Trump.
Mooney said he looks forward to debating Justice, who will have to defend what Mooney says is a liberal record that includes support for tax increases, support for Biden’s American Rescue Plan and a “total lockdown” of West Virginia during the Covid-19 crisis.
“He locked our state down,” Mooney said. “He was like the polar opposite of Ron DeSantis. Not one Republican governor locked (their state) down as long as he (Justice) did.”
Mooney said Justice also used federal dollars for unpopular lotteries to try to force vaccines on citizens who didn’t want them.
Winning against Justice won’t be easy, as polls suggest the Republican governor is popular with Mountain State residents. Justice also has a popular pet — Babydog — that has been with him at many recent events. His campaign also recently opened the official online Babydog store where everything from “Babydog demands Justice” T-shirts to Babydog coffee mugs can be purchased.
But Mooney believes the race will be won on issues — and not animals.
“I just talk about the issues,” Mooney said. “I have an adorable beagle at my house. We all love animals. But I think the issues are what people are going to vote on.”
Mooney and Griffith also were asked about former President Donald Trump and whether he can win the Republican nomination for president again and then win a general election in light of recent federal and state indictments.
“A lot can happen in a year and three months,” Griffith said. “If the elections were held today, he would win.”
Mooney said Trump can win and that he is the only candidate in West Virginia’s U.S. Senate race who is campaigning in support of Trump and his policies.
“Thus far Mr. Trump has decided to remain neutral in my race against Jim Justice,” Mooney said. “But I am the only Trump candidate.”
Griffith joined Mooney for a campaign rally last week in Bluefield.
