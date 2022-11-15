One week after the most recent election, Congressman Alex Mooney announced a long-anticipated 2024 run for U.S. Senate on Tuesday on MetroNews' “Talkline.”
“It’s been talked about a lot, but I’m going to announce. I’m announcing it right now that I’m running for the U.S. Senate,” said Mooney, a Republican. “I’m all in.”
That means the race is already shaping up for a 2024 challenge to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has been in office since 2010.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the Republican challenger to Manchin in 2018, has also signaled an interest in running for Senate again. And Gov. Jim Justice, who is term limited past 2024, has also mused about a continued role in “national office.”
“I do think it’s important to let folks know I’m running right away as they make their decisions for what they want to do,” Mooney said Tuesday. “I’ve heard at least five other names on the Republican side. The Democrats will have to choose. I mean, Joe Manchin will have to win his primary if he runs in 2024 also.”
Mooney said he is motivated to run because he believes Manchin has been a key to the Biden administration’s agenda. And Mooney says he is dissatisfied with the makeup for the Senate, which Democrats are in line to control again.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/15/mooney-announces-for-senate-revving-up-race-to-take-on-manchin/
