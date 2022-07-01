MONTGOMERY — A building formerly host to a variety of media as the Vining Library on the West Virginia Institute of Technology/WVU Tech campus has been refashioned into a different type of media center.
On Friday, June 24, a large crowd gathered to view the unveiling of the Montgomery Media Center by the Syner Foundation and WZTS-TV, an affiliate of COZI TV, which serves southern West Virginia. WZTS already has a base of operations in an Oak Hill studio that is connected by fiber, and that will remain operational, representatives have stressed.
"This is an expansion," WZTS's Tommy Syner said. "This is for the Upper Kanawha Valley: Montgomery, Boomer, Smithers, Glen Ferris and all the way up to Gauley Bridge.
"We are going to cover more in this area." In the past, the station has covered, for example, athletic events in the area involving the former Valley High School. "We're putting more time with the programs that the mayor (Greg Ingram) himself will be involved called Montgomery Today." The overall scope of the coverage will include a Shop Local segment, historical segments, general TV programming, PSAs and community-related items and programs involving local individuals, groups and businesses. "We feel welcomed here" to "tell the stories of Montgomery and Smithers and all the surrounding areas," Syner said.
Among the signature programs on the network are "The Capitol Report" and "Doc Talk with Dr. Paul Conley." An upcoming show of the former was recorded recently in the Montgomery studio, Ingram said.
Syner called it an "emotional" day. "It's not about us; it's exciting. I've been in TV for over 30 years, and this is the most exciting day that I've had in television."
"It's been an honor to be a part of this community," he went on. "Mayor Ingram's been fantastic. It's been a wonderful day, and we're looking forward to some other great, wonderful days in communications coming soon ... as part of the Montgomery Media Center."
"I am just genuinely grateful to be a part of this community," said Shari Syner, Tommy Syner's wife and the president of the Syner Foundation.
"Shari has the vision; she gets what we're doing," her husband said as he thanked her for her behind-the-camera efforts.
The main COZI TV channel is channel 130, and in the UKV it is seen on Channel 17. Broadcasts can currently be viewed as far as the Chuck Yeager Memorial Bridge in Charleston. Negotiations are ongoing to expand the signal, Tommy Syner said.
"This is not just for Montgomery; this is for the region," Ingram said during his remarks.
Ingram thanked, among others, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito for their support, as well as the support of Kanawha and Fayette county commissions as the region continues its rebuilding process, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy South and Gov. Jim Justice, Dan and Becky Hill, and more. He gave a special shout-out to the Syner Foundation for its vision and for undertaking the endeavor of transforming the Vining Library.
