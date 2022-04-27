Montcalm High needs online votes to win $25,000 grant for new greenhouse

MONTCALM — Area residents can help bring a greenhouse to Montcalm High School by going online and voting, starting today.
Montcalm has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist top 200 finalist and could receive a $25,000 grant.
The program is designed to support community projects. MHS teachers Amanda Feldes and Sarah Krondon submitted the grant application for their project, which is a greenhouse at the school that would allow students to grow edible plants year-round.
As part of the proposal, the teachers said students would learn to farm sustainably for their families, how to run a small business, and community members will circulate currency close to home rather than to national chain franchises. Students will gain valuable skills they can carry with them for a lifetime.
“We want to turn our hydroponics STEM (Science, Technology, Math and Engineering) lessons into a real greenhouse project to be set up behind the school,” Krondon said. “The money from the grant would allow us to purchase the greenhouse. Students will learn how to sustain a garden as well as expand their palates. They will enjoy eating what they have grown as they learn how to take care of a garden, testing soil acidity and moisture.”
Montcalm High School has until 11:59 p.m. ET May 6 to rally votes. Anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. Voting begins today, and votes for MHS can be cast at neighborhoodassist.com. On June 7, the top 100 vote-receiving causes will be announced on that website, and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
School Board member Jim Bailey has been supporting the effort and sees its potential.
“If kids start young at the greenhouse, they can become completers at the Technical Education Center,” he said of the horticulture program there.
Bailey said Ernie Morgan, who heads the Mercer County Farmers Market group, is involved as well in the greenhouse project, which can help students learn those skills and retain them for the rest of their lives.
“They learn to farm year-round,” Bailey said, and how to run a small business. “They learn valuable skills for a lifetime.”
The school board supports “every effort” to provide students with opportunities, he added.
Bailey praised the teachers and the school.
“That’s a good community, a good bunch of kids,” he said.
To view Montcalm High School’s proposed project, visit neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2041822?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 4,000 submissions.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com