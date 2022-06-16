A Montana man pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 13, 2021, Gary Lee Hodges, 71, of Big Fork, Mont., contacted a woman in Beckley on a social networking website dedicated to individuals interested in sexual fetishes.
Hodges learned that the woman had two daughters, ages 11 and 13. Hodges expressed interest in coming to West Virginia to establish a household with the woman and children, where he would engage in sexual activity with both minor females.
During the next month, Hodges continued to make plans to travel to West Virginia to meet the woman and her daughters. To encourage the children to engage in sexual activity with him, Hodges sent them lingerie and other gifts and booked a trip to take them to Washington, D.C., to visit the zoo. Hodges reserved a hotel room in Beckley to meet the woman and the girls. Hodges flew to Charleston on Jan. 14, 2022, where he was arrested.
Hodges is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, as well as five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
------
Lawrence Lee Hart, 61, of Raleigh County, and Steven Alfred Bennett, 57, of Kanawha County, were each sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.
Both face 20 years of supervised release following their prison sentences, and each must register as a sex offender.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Hart, of Glen Daniel, contacted another user on a dating app on Oct. 1, 2021, who told Hart that she was 13 years old and located in Beckley. After learning her age and that she was a virgin, Hart offered to teach her about sex.
Over the next month, Hart engaged in extensive text and phone conversations with the girl during which he instructed her on masturbation, oral sex, and sexual intercourse. Hart also asked her to send him a sexually explicit image of herself and he sent her sexually explicit photographs of himself.
On Nov. 5, 2021, Hart was arrested when he went to meet the minor to engage in sexual activity.
Hart pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Bennett, of Montgomery, admitted that he responded to a Craigslist ad in October 2020 from a woman allegedly located in Beckley.
During their conversations, Bennett arranged to meet the woman in Beckley and pay $150 to engage in sexual activity with an 11-year-old girl who the woman had stated was her daughter.
Bennett skipped the arranged meeting after he saw a local news story about a man getting arrested for responding to the same Craigslist ad. A subsequent search of Bennett’s home located computers that contained suspected child pornography, including an image of a prepubescent female that Bennett had received during a 2016 Skype conversation. Bennett pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.
------
A St. Albans man was sentenced Thursday to 19 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Shane Kelly Fulkerson, 46, participated in a drug trafficking ring operating in and around St. Albans from March 2021 until September 2021. Fulkerson admitted that he distributed large quantities of methamphetamine that he obtained from out-of-state.
This case is part of a long-term investigation of methamphetamine distribution that resulted in 17 individuals being charged with various drug and firearm offenses in three separate indictments. Fulkerson and 13 others pleaded guilty.