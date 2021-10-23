Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones was arrested for DUI after a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night near the intersection of U.S. 219 and Greenville Road.
A state police trooper was dispatched to the scene after the 8:45 p.m. wreck, according to a criminal complaint.
Jones took a Breathalyzer that registered a .118 – above the legal limit of .08.
Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Justin St. Clair released a statement Friday saying he was recusing his office from prosecuting the case.
The West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute typically recommends a special prosecutor for recusal cases.
Jones, a Republican, was elected to a four-year term in November 2020.