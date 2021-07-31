In many ways, West Virginia seems awash in money right now, with the federal faucet pouring wave after wave of pandemic relief funds into the coffers of government entities, health care facilities and educational institutions.
But allocations of those funds are tightly regulated, targeting such tasks as installing safety measures in schools and other public buildings, hiring additional essential workers and bolstering aging infrastructure.
The question in Monroe County, however, is where’s the money for restoration of a circuit courtroom that has been shuttered for more than three years?
County Commission pleas for funding from the state for the restoration project, along with a relatively small courthouse annex and a much-needed elevator, have thus far mostly been ignored.
A black mold infestation created problems throughout the historic courthouse in the spring of 2018. Remediation efforts left the courtroom gutted down to the studs, while commissioners and Circuit Judge Robert Irons quarreled over the relative wisdom of simply restoring the courtroom and other second floor rooms to their original state versus constructing a full $7 million annex onto the rear of the building.
In the years that followed, commissioners came and went, and eventually the differences between those officials and the judge narrowed enough to reach a compromise — one that cost roughly half of the original estimate. That compromise plan calls for restoration of the courtroom, refurbishing of the adjacent conference room and jury room and construction of offices for the judge and his staff in a new addition on the second floor, atop the first floor map room, as well as installation of an elevator.
“The first architect’s plan would have cost $7 million to build; we can’t afford that,” Commission President Kevin Galford told The Register-Herald last week. “We whittled it down to between $3 million and $3.5 million, and we really can’t afford that either.”
Galford said he and the county’s other two commissioners have conferred with various state and federal officials in the search for funding, but have received little encouragement.
“What I can tell you is that we’re not going to spend money we don’t have and then hope it gets reimbursed on down the line,” Galford said.
Commissioners still hold out hope that Gov. Jim Justice will at some point yield to their entreaties or at least agree to a meeting that former state Sen. Kenny Mann is trying to put together on behalf of the project.
“The governor is sitting on a bunch of money,” Galford said, a possible reference to the nearly $600 million in CARES Act funding that remains in the state’s vault unspent. “We’d like to have some of it.”
County officials have also looked at ways of solving the courtroom dilemma other than the proposed construction project. At one point, they inquired about using a courtroom in Summers County — which shares the 31st Judicial Circuit with Monroe. But the price quoted — $500 for the first day of a trial or grand jury session and $300 for each day thereafter — was again too steep for Monroe to handle.
Two grand jury sessions have thus far been held in Monroe County this year, using a magistrate courtroom, Galford said. But there have been no trials.
Other funding is out there, but spending it on the courtroom project has proven to be problematic.
While most of Monroe’s CARES Act money has already been spent, the county has yet to see any of the $2.57 million promised to it in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. Although ARP is a federal funding program, the West Virginia Auditor wields enormous power over the distribution of that money.
“The State Auditor has most of the control over what we can spend the (ARP) money on,” Galford noted, saying that the county has reached out to West Virginia’s U.S. Senators and Representatives for help in navigating the sea of red tape.
“We’ve filled out our paperwork, and we have different projects in mind but haven’t received any ARP money yet,” Galford said. “The Auditor wants us to spend it on water, sewer and broadband projects.”
Among the projects the county considered and discarded due to the Auditor’s regulations were a clinic that would provide for walk-through or drive-through services and a remote 911 Center to supplement the center in Union.
Commissioners have also received requests to direct ARP funding toward projects in Peterstown, the Red Sulphur Public Service District, Union and Gap Mills.
In the one glimmer of light for the courtroom project, the county received a $53,501 grant from the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority, according to County Clerk Donald Evans, who is in charge of Monroe’s grant-writing.
That recent grant, Evans said, paid for fresh insulation in the courtroom, the jury room and the conference room, metal studding and replacement of the windows in the jury and conference rooms.
“We’ve talked to our legislators, and we’ve sent a letter to the Governor,” Evans said. “We’re going to keep on working on it.”
Galford also pledged not to give up on the project.
“We’re trying, but sometimes it’s like pushing a rope,” he said.
