Through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health center cluster grant program, three health centers in West Virginia – including one in Monroe County – will be receiving a total of $3.4 million, according to a joint press release from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The individual awards are going to:
• Monroe County Health Department – $1,191,048
• Monongahela Valley Association Of Health Centers, Inc. – $1,166,574
• Tug River Health Association, Inc. – $1,025,903