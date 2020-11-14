The Monroe County Commission announced Saturday that the courthouse in Union, which closed Oct. 16 in response to a spike in Covid-19 cases, will reopen to the public on Monday, with restrictions.
In accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice on Friday, all individuals entering the courthouse must wear a mask.
In addition, only one member of the public at a time will be allowed in each office. All visitors will be asked a short series of health screening questions, and the number of people in the courthouse hallway will be limited to ensure social distancing.
Anyone needing to visit the record room, open an estate or who is in need of assistance with an estate or applying for a marriage license must schedule an appointment by calling 304-772-3096, extension 4.