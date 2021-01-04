Effective immediately, the Monroe County Courthouse in Union is once again open to the public, following a six-week closure precipitated by a Covid-19 flare-up in the surrounding community.
Restrictions on those entering the courthouse include the following:
• Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building.
• Only one person at a time will be allowed in each courthouse office, and the number of people waiting in the hallway will be limited.
• People needing to probate an estate, apply for a marriage license or visit the record room must call the County Clerk’s Office at 304-772-3096 and make an appointment.