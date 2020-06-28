union — As of July 1, Monroe County will no longer subsidize ambulance service for county residents.
County Commission President Bill Miller said after a commission meeting Thursday that not enough residents have paid a $100-per-residence ambulance fee during the last three years and the county does not have the money to continue to help pay for the services, which have been provided by Peterstown Fire and Rescue and Greenbrier Ambulance Service.
“We are not going to renew the contracts (with the ambulance services),” Miller said. “There is over $860,000 we have not collected over the last three years and the county doesn’t have the money. We will put it on the ballot in November as a levy (tax to pay for the subsidies rather than the fee).”
Although counties are required by state code to make sure ambulance service is available for residents, Miller said, “If you don’t have the money, you can’t provide it.”
The ambulance fee will end at the end of the month, but the county had hired a law firm to collect money from those who have not paid the fee and those collections will continue, he added, to make sure the ambulance services get the all the money owed to them.
The ambulance fee was controversial when it began in 2017 as many residents said the annual $100 fee per residence was too costly, especially for those on fixed incomes.
A group of residents also took the county to court last year to try to stop it, alleging the improper implementation and execution of the ordinance by the commission. But in December 2019 the lawsuit was “voluntarily dismissed.”
However, a lack of cooperation by residents in paying and the difficulty in collecting left the county with too little money to continue supplementing the ambulance services.
“We have done everything we thought was possible (to help keep ambulance service for all county residents),” Miller said. “I don’t see where we could have done anything any different.”
The ambulance service problem surfaced in early 2017 when the Union Rescue Squad was going out of business over financial problems and sold out to Greenbrier Ambulance Service.
In a previous article, Miller said that “Greenbrier took all their debt and their equipment. We had no power over that.”
Greenbrier (based in Lewisburg) then came to Monroe County, he said, and told commissioners they would continue to provide service and “make it work,” but then came back three months later and said “no money can be made.”
Not enough calls came in to pay for the service.
“Then we had to start looking to serve the population of the county on the Union end,” Miller said, referring to the fact that the county is obligated by law to provide an ambulance service if one is not available.
Peterstown Fire and Rescue covers the eastern/southern portion of the county, but that also presented a problem.
“We met with Peterstown and they said they will be in the same shape as Union was in three to four years,” he said, referring to the difficulty in receiving enough calls to pay for the service. “It is easier to put it on the whole county (rather than on the Union side only). That is what we agreed to on this.”
Ambulance services were asked to estimate the needed annual supplements to be able to run in the county, providing a crew ready to go 16 hours a day.
“We worked off those figures and came up with $100,” he said. “If we collect all of it, maybe we could lower it (the $100).”
Public meetings had been held before the ordinance was passed, he added.
The plan was to use the money from the fee to supplement Greenbrier and Peterstown with $260,000 a year each, with $40,000 going to Alderson for backup when needed and $5,000 to Paint Bank, another reserve squad when needed.
If Greenbrier again withdraws service in the county after June 30, Peterstown may be the only one providing service.
But Jerry “Boomer” Brown, chief of Peterstown Fire and Rescue, said at a community meeting last year on the ambulance fee issue that he does not receive the volume of calls needed to be self-sustaining.
Brown said, for example, that during February 2019, 76 patients were transported out of 89 contacts and the majority of transports were over 70 years old.
“We get paid $350 (Medicare or Medicaid),” he said, adding that some calls they collect nothing because it’s a younger person with no insurance at all. “The actual cost per call is about $800.”
Brown said Peterstown receives few “transport only” calls as other larger squads like Bluefield and Princeton receive.
With trained ambulance personnel making about $70,000 a year including workers’ compensation and insurance, support is necessary, he added.
All proceeds from the ambulance fee were to go toward salaries only.
Brown also said if an ambulance is dispatched and there is no need for transport, if the person insists on being taken, they are obligated by law to transport the person.
“For some, it’s a cheap way to get to the ER,” he said. “If I refused to haul them, I could be sued. You have a lot of people who misuse EMS services everywhere.”
Populous counties, like Mercer County, do not have the problem because there are enough calls to support both Bluefield and Princeton rescue squads without relying on a supplement from the county.