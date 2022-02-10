Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones was fined $100 after pleading no contest to a DUI charge in the county’s Magistrate Court on Thursday.
Brian Cochran, Mercer County prosecuting attorney, was the special prosecutor in the case to avoid a conflict of interest. A Summers County magistrate was also called in to hear the case for the same reason.
Jones was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 21, 2021, on Rt. 219 in Camp Creek and while West Virginia State Trooper L.A. Evans was investigating he detected the odor of alcohol on his breath.
Field sobriety tests indicated impairment, Evans said, and a breath test showed a .118 reading, above the .08 legal limit. Jones was then charged with DUI.
Jones was not injured in the crash and was later released on a $1,000 bond after arraignment.
“We had a status conference today (Thursday) and I met with the State Police and the sheriff’s lawyer, John Bryan,” Cochran said, adding the charge was first offense simple DUI because the breath test showed less than .15. “He (Jones) pleaded no contest to the charge.”
Cochran said the fine could have been up to $500 but it was a first offense and Jones otherwise has had no issues, served in the military for 25 years and has “no criminal record whatsoever.”
Jones also took full responsibility for his actions, Cochran added, and all involved, including the State Police, agreed it was a “fair and just” penalty.
Cochran said he only handled the criminal aspect of the case and the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) can impose some consequences.
Options include a suspension of his driver’s license for a period of time and/or a “blow and go,” an in-car Breathalyzer that prevents a user from starting a vehicle until a breath alcohol test is taken.
“The State Police did a great job in this case,” he said of handling a situation that involved an elected official who is a law enforcement officer. “They did the right thing.”