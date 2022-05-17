Monroe County seniors did it for Babydog, win $100,000

Gov. Jim Justice presented a $100,000 check on Tuesday to Monroe County seniors at Lindside Senior Center who were named grand prize winners in the Senior Center division of the Do It for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes.
The governor brought along his pet English bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities.
“Of all the senior centers across West Virginia, we only had four winners, and you’re one of them,” Gov. Justice said. “I congratulate you in every way.”
Monroe County boosted the second-most seniors per capita of any county in West Virginia during the vaccination promotion. The promotion also offered an individual incentive to encourage participation. All seniors who got their booster shot and registered for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes received a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.