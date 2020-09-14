Having shelved a controversial ambulance fee after only three years, the Monroe County Commission is now proposing a tax to take its place.
The proposed five-year emergency medical services levy is designed to pay salaries for limited personnel for each of two ambulance providers, plus salary and benefits for a county EMS coordinator.
If approved by Monroe voters in the Nov. 3 general election, the additional levy is expected to bring in approximately $700,665 per year. The cost to landowners, expressed in cents per $100 of assessed valuation on each class of property, is 5 cents for Class I property, 10 cents for Class II and 20 cents for Class III and Class IV.
Unlike the annual $100 ambulance fee that the new tax would replace, all owners of real estate in the county will have to pay, regardless of whether there is a structure on the property, if the levy passes muster at the ballot box.
The fee proved ineffectual largely due to enforceability issues. County commissioners told Charles Boothe of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in June that more than $860,000 had not been collected during the ambulance fee’s three years on the books.
The fee had been put in place in the wake of the financial collapse and dissolution of Union Rescue Squad in 2017. That EMS unit had served more than half of the county’s population, while Peterstown Fire and Rescue served most of the remaining area.
Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance Service joined the Monroe County effort after Union Rescue folded, but neither the Greenbrier nor the Peterstown unit was able to shoulder the financial burden of serving the sparsely populated county without help.
That’s where the fee was supposed to come in, but every public meeting concerning the ambulance fee found sizable segments of the community protesting against the measure. Ultimately, those protests resulted in nonpayment, leaving the county to foot the bill out of its relatively meager resources.
Commissioners called a halt to the fee, effective July 1, noting that they were taking legal steps to collect the balances owed. Concurrent with the discontinuation of the ambulance fee, the commission voted to pursue a levy.
“We’ve got to have ambulance service,” Monroe County Clerk Donald Evans said in a recent interview.
If approved by voters this fall, the levy will be in effect for five years, starting with the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2021, and ending with the fiscal year that commences July 1, 2025. The total amount expected to be spent during the levy term is $3,503,325.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com