charleston, w.va. — Gov. Jim Justice is pleased to announce that his petition for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties to be governor-designated HUBZones has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts.
West Virginia is one of the first 10 states to petition for expanding access to this program through governor-designated HUBZones.
Small businesses now have access to markets where they were previously excluded or where they suffered a competitive disadvantage.
The U.S. Small Business Administration and Gov. Justice’s designations are in addition to existing HUBZones in the state where businesses are already attracting federal dollars.
Three percent of all federal contracts are to be funded through this program.
In 2020, West Virginia small businesses contracted for $48 million worth of goods and services. In 2022, West Virginia small businesses contracted for an estimated $99.7 million.
