Union – The Monroe County Animal League will have its annual auction and dinner Nov. 5 in the Lindside United Methodist Church community center.
Doors will open and dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m.
Food will be provided by A Taste of Eggcellence Catering and will include pork barbecue sandwiches, bean chili, potato salad, slaw, cookies, cupcakes and drinks.
The live auction will begin at 5 p.m. with volunteer auctioneer Jarrod Hines.
The group's announcement noted, "As in previous years, we look forward to presenting a fine selection of auction items including pet supplies, certificates for services and activities, handcrafted treasures, home décor, jewelry, golf, art and much more!"
This is the animal league’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
