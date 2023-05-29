MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom says he wants to develop and enact a county-wide panhandling ordinance.

Bloom met with officials from Morgantown, Star City, Westover, and Granville last week to discuss a proposal that mirrors an ordinance from Henrico, Va., a model that has withstood some court challenges.

