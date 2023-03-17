elkins, w.va.– Helicopter logging operations are scheduled to begin on or around March 28 in the West Fork Timber Sale north of Bartow in Pocahontas County on Monongahela National Forest.
Two areas of the project will be logged using helicopters. National Forest System lands in both areas will be closed to public use during helicopter logging operations to provide for public safety.
The Span Oak closure is bounded by Span Oak Run and Elklick Run north of Bartow. Forest Road 224 (Span Oak Road), typically open to Class Q hunters, is within this area and will be closed to all use during the project. Heavy log truck traffic is expected on County Route 250/4 (John’s Run Road) during times of active logging operations.
The Forest Road 475 closure includes closing the entirety of Forest Road 475 and is bounded by U.S. Route 250 and a line 200 feet west of the Shaver’s Fork River west of Durbin. This will allow for fishing to continue in and along the Shaver’s Fork. Allegheny Trail users hiking the “high-water route” must bypass the closed area by using State Route 250/1 and U.S. 250.
For more information, contact the Greenbrier Ranger District at 304-456-3335. Additional information and updates will be posted at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf.
● ● ●
morgantown –
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making $31 million in grants available to help farmers and ranchers access new and better markets by adding more value to their products.
Eligible applicants include independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives, and majority-controlled producer-based business ventures.
Rural Development West Virginia will host an informational webinar for applicants and stakeholders from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/VAPG23..
● ● ●
san jose, calif. —
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has made what might be her final court appearance before beginning a 11-year prison sentence. That’s unless a federal judge grants her request to remain free while her lawyers appeal her conviction for masterminding a blood-testing hoax.
● ● ●
new york —
Suddenly, bonds are again living up to their reputation as the safe part of an investor’s portfolio. As stocks sank worldwide over the last week on worries about the banking system, bonds shot up in price. That offered some protection to any investor with a mixed set of stocks and bonds in their portfolio, as most advisers suggest. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year. That’s when bonds plunged in tandem with stocks on fears about the highest inflation in generations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.