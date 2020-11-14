ELKINS — Monongahela National Forest plans to conduct a 411-acre prescribed burn on Middle Mountain in Pocahontas County south of Minnehaha Springs within the next two weeks, weather permitting.
The primary purpose is to enhance habitat for wild turkey and other woodland species by maintaining open areas in the forest and creating early successional habitat. Prescribed burning also helps to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.
The burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn and may be closed for several days afterward to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on nearby roads before and during burning. Residents and visitors may see and smell smoke for several days. If you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive appropriately for the conditions.
Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Monongahela National Forest follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns and takes into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the burns will be postponed.
Local radio stations and county emergency operations centers will be alerted to burn activities in advance. When burning begins, updates and additional information will be available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.