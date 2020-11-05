ELKINS — Monongahela National Forest fire officials are planning to burn several natural debris piles at various locations across the Forest beginning Tuesday. Each burn is expected to be completed in one day.
The burn pile locations are:
Cheat Summit Fort, about 6.5 miles northwest of Bartow
Greenbrier District Office, Bartow
Cheat-Potomac District Office, Petersburg
Marlinton-White Sulphur District Office, Marlinton
Highland Scenic Highway, near the intersection of Highway 150 and Forest Road 86 Williams River Road
These locations will be closed to the public during burn activity and may be closed for several days afterward to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on roads near the burn areas. Residents and forest visitors may see and smell smoke.