elkins, w.va. – The USDA Forest Service is hiring forestry technicians across the Eastern Region starting Aug. 14 with jobs available in a variety of locations, including Bartow and Richwood in Monongahela National Forest.
Forestry technicians work in a variety of forestry, recreation and natural resource areas to promote healthy forest resources and provide opportunities for the public to enjoy national forests and grasslands. New government employees may be eligible to receive recruitment incentives.
Interested applicants must apply Aug. 14-21 at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/740870200. Be sure to select your preferred location. Applications are accepted only through www.usajobs.gov.
