Monongahela National Forest has received $6 million in funding from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act to support seven projects across the Forest in 2022.
These projects are part of $503 million in GAOA-funded investments across USDA-managed lands nationwide to address deferred maintenance, improve infrastructure, increase user access, and support rural economies while also meeting conservation goals.
When completed, the projects are expected to address nearly $7 million of deferred maintenance and significantly improve recreation opportunities, access, and safety for all visitors to Monongahela National Forest.
Among the improvements are:
• Cranberry Wilderness Public Access Project, Bridge Replacement over Williams River at Tea Creek (Pocahontas County)
• Lake Sherwood Campground, Outdoor Recreation Project, Campground Rehabilitation (Greenbrier County)
• Marlinton/White Sulphur District Habitat Improvement Projects, Culvert Replacement on Forest Roads 296 and 298 in Laurel Run and Forest Road 999 in Williams River (Greenbrier and Pocahontas County)
• Cranberry Wilderness Public Access Project, Bridge Replacement at Tumbling Rock Run along Cranberry River (Nicholas and Pocahontas counties)