Gov. Jim Justice has ensured that $8.1 million from the general budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 will bring a long-awaited veterans’ nursing home to Raleigh County, Republican Sen. Rollan Roberts told Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday.
The nursing home was initially projected to be a $44 million facility, with 120 beds. Roberts reported Wednesday that, due to inflation after the global Covid pandemic, the anticipated cost had risen by around $20 million.
At federal VA officials’ suggestion, the state reduced the number of beds to 90 to trim costs.
State lawmakers have also approved a resolution, championed by Roberts, to name the new facility after the late Dennis Davis, who served as cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance.
Davis was a strong supporter of the veterans’ home but died of Covid in January 2021.
Del. Mick Bates reported Wednesday that Davis had secured the first significant funding with the Justice administration in 2020.
Roberts on Wednesday said that he had notified Davis’ widow of the honorary naming of the facility. He added that the governor has been a strong supporter of bringing the facility to Beckley.
“The governor said, ‘Look, we’re on board,’” Roberts said. “We’re going to make it happen.”
The veterans’ hospital has been championed by a number of local leaders, including Roberts, Bates, Del. Brandon Steele and House District 29 primary candidate Ron Hedrick.
State lawmakers from Raleigh County banded together with Justice in the last few legislative sessions to make sure that the nursing home is built.
They are confident that funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be available in the upcoming fiscal year.
“I don’t see any problems with that,” Steele said. “I’ve talked to the governor’s office several times about it, and they’ve not indicated any type of problem in getting that money.
“I know the plans are ready. They’ve walked the grounds.
“They’ve got everything ready to go,” he added. “The governor’s been adamant we’re getting this thing done. He got the job done.”
Bates, who has been working on the task since 2105, had offered supplemental amendments in 2018 and 2019 to get the funding needed, and both Steele and State Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) Commissioner Jeff Pack, a former delegate, supported Bates’ efforts.
“This is the #1 priority of the WV Veterans Coalition,” said Bates, referring to an organization that actively works to bring together veterans’ organizations for the purpose of state legislation.
Bates said he promised Jack Tincher, treasurer and former chairman of the group that is based in Crab Orchard, that he’d see it through to the end.
“The need is great, and we are closer than we have ever been.”
Roberts reported Wednesday that a dispute over a property line behind Jackie Withrow Hospital, where the nursing home is to be constructed, had delayed proceedings.
Roberts credited State Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt with successfully negotiating the property acquisition, starting in January.
“Now that it’s resolved, finally, then, we were able to move ahead,” said Roberts.
State Secretary of Veterans Assistance Ted Diaz, formerly a secretary of Veterans Affairs at the VA central office in Washington, D.C., worked with the federal VA officials to apply to build the project.
Roberts and Steele both reported that it is expected that the VA will send federal funds, to cover two-thirds of the cost, to West Virginia in order to build the nursing home.
Prior to his death, Davis had explained in 2019 that the nursing home was needed in West Virginia, where veterans make up around 10 percent of the population.
West Virginia currently has one VA nursing home located in Clarksburg.