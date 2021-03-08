At its regularly monthly meeting Friday, the West Virginia Board of Governors approved spending $1 million for renovations at the Forensic Science Building at WVU Tech in Beckley.
Money approved for WVU Tech Forensic Science Building
- The Register-Herald
