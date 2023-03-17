The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee announced Friday that $355,372 has been appropriated for West Virginia International Yeager Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program.
This funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and supports erosion control and improved drainage on site.
