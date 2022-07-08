Mom, daughter open Traveler's Roadhouse; Restaurant helps keep Dad's memory alive

PINEVILLE – Opening a restaurant together has been a way for Jamie Leigh Reichert and her mother, Nancy Baldwin, to heal as well as a way to keep her father’s memory alive.
Tony Reichert died Dec. 1 from a rare form of cancer.
Nancy and Jamie are using many of the recipes Tony created during his years in the restaurant business in their newly opened Traveler’s Roadhouse.
“My mom and dad owned restaurants for years before I was born,” Jamie explained.
Her dad entered several of his creations in competitions at the West Virginia State Fair, among other contests, and won.
Tony’s Classic Deli and Sandwiches was open in Wyoming County in the 1980s. After it closed, Tony and Nancy moved to Virginia Beach and opened a commercial painting business. They continued the commercial painting service when they returned to West Virginia.
“My dad could do anything,” she said. “You could ask him anything and he knew the answer.”
Jamie had just completed a year at Vancouver Film School in Canada, as the winner of Kevin Smith’s 2019 Acting for Film and Television Scholarship, and moved to Los Angeles when her dad became ill. She returned to Pineville to help her parents and was able to spend the last month of her dad’s life with him.
After Tony died, Jamie and her mother were grieving, trying to come to terms with a future without him. They talked about opening a restaurant several times as they passed the closed Pinnacle Creek Water’n Hole.
On July 3, they cut the ribbon, officially opening their restaurant and the door to their new futures.
“What I want to be is an actor,” Jamie said, “but I’ve also always wanted to own something that is mine.”
Both Jamie and Nancy hope to train the staff so they can do the day-to-day operations in Pineville with an eye to expanding the business into other locations.
They are also planning to increase seating in the Pineville location with additional tables outside.
“My mom is about the food,” she noted, “and I take care of the cocktail menu.”
A trained bartender and cocktail specialist, Jamie has created cocktail menus for businesses in Martha’s Vineyard as well as Los Angeles.
On opening day in Pineville, 40 patrons bought her specialty – The Painkiller.
“It’s really refreshing,” Jamie said.
The cocktail menu has a definite West Virginia feel to it and includes the Trailrider, West Virginia Sunrise, the After Dark Espresso, among others.
As for food, the menu includes Tony’s famous meatballs, his pasta recipes and a pork specialty he called “We Three Pigs,” in addition to elk, bison, angus burgers, catfish, along with vegetarian offerings, among numerous other options.
Located at 492 Pinnacle Avenue, in the former Pinnacle Creek Water’n Hole building, Traveler’s Roadhouse is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. for food with the bar open until 11 p.m.; on Saturday, the bar is open until 12:30 a.m. Phone 304-202-0266.