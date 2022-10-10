PRINCETON — A woman who lives at a mobile home park is wondering what options she has if she can’t pay a rent that’s increasing by $300, but options like buying a new lot for her home and moving it will cost thousands of dollars.
Valaria Steele of Elk View Mobile Home Park LLC along Maple Acres Road is among the people who recently learned that the monthly rent for her lot is going up from $225 to $525.
“I own my home,” she said Monday. “It’s paid off this year, and my only option is to come up with the money to buy a piece of land or pay someone to move it. I’m going to have to have more than $30,000.”
Big increases in the site rents at Steele’s mobile home park will be the topic Wednesday when the nonprofit law firm Mountain State Justice holds a town hall meeting at the Mercer County Courthouse. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Mountain State Justice is a non-profit law firm promoting justice for low-income individuals in West Virginia through the civil justice system, said Adam B. Wolfe, a staff attorney for the firm.
Wolfe said that Mountain State Justice has become aware “of the recent rent increases by out-of-state private equity corporations in the Mercer County area.”
“Many of these Mercer County citizens that are affected by these unfair and egregious rent increases are hard-working people and retired fixed income people that own their homes,” Wolfe said when the public meeting was announced. “There is an obvious scheme to take private property away from our family, friends, and neighbors. These are people who are already making the difficult choice between expensive health care, food, and now housing.”
Steele said that she received a letter about the rent increase from Elk View Mobile Home Park LLC and added that she has been able to get a copy of her lease.
“And you’re not given an address,” she said. “You’re not given a company name or someone you can talk to on a corporate level.”
Tenants use an internet service called Tenant Web Portal to pay the rent on their lots. The rent can also be paid to a local property manager. The manager was unavailable Monday.
According to a map and records available online at the Mercer County Assessor’s Office, the mobile home park is owned by Elk View Property LLC of 200 S 10th Street, Richmond, Va. The record did not include a company contact.
A tax record for the property listed two owners in its history. The first, Elk View Property LLC, acquired the land on Oct. 16, 2020, for $219,254. The second owner, Elk View MPP LLC, acquired the property on Dec. 8, 2022 for $2,949,254, according to the assessor’s office record.
Major increases in the rents for mobile home sites are being reported across the nation. According to a June 6 report in The Washington Post, one homeowner in Forks, Wash., saw the rent for his site jump from $350 to $1,000 a month. Rising home prices and rents are reaching mobile home parks when corporate owners increase the rents their low-income tenants pay. Developers and private-equity firms buy mobile home parks and seek to turn them into more profitable investments such as condominiums.
Wolf said when Wednesday’s meeting was announced that Mountain State Justice was continuing to investigate the situation and was assessing all options to take action.
“We encourage you to continue to reach out to your state and county elected officials about these unfair and unjustified rent increases by private equity companies,” he said.
Steele said that she hoped to attend the meeting Wednesday.
“This affects hundreds of families who could potentially be homeless,” she said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
