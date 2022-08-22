Mountaineer Food Bank will have a mobile food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School, 100 High School Drive, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while supplies last.
Mobile food pantry planned today from 11-12:30 in Mount Hope
