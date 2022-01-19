Helping to meet the basic needs of people throughout Raleigh County, the Mountaineer Food Bank hosted its first mobile food pantry of the new year on Wednesday at the Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Site Coordinator Sherrie Hunter said they were given enough food for 400 household, an increase from last year’s normal amount which was enough for 350 families.
“There is such a need for this,” Hunter said. “When someone looks at you, you feel it in the depths of your soul, when they say 'Thank you for being here, we don't know what we would do if you weren't here.' When you know that you are helping to sustain families with sustenance, it's heartwarming.”
One Raleigh County woman in line to pick up food who did not wish to give her name said the mobile panty helps her, and others like herself, survive.
“I’m disabled and get Social Security and it's really difficult,” she said. “This helps supplement my income because I don’t have to buy as much food. It helps us to survive. It's wonderful. . . It means the world to the people that really need it.”
Lori King, the mobile coordinator for the Mountaineer Food Bank, said she helps organize roughly 25-30 mobile food pantries each month in more than 30 counties in West Virginia.
King said what they offer varies based on what is available at the time, but they try to at least provide people with protein, dairy, vegetables and produce.
Ron Hedrick, a regular volunteer at the Raleigh County mobile food pantry location, said he’s noticed that meat and chicken have been in short supply which forces the food pantry to offer alternative proteins.
“We used to give bags of chicken or burgers or stuff like that but that’s not being donated as much now,” Hedrick said. “We're making do with what we’ve got and we're resorting to meat in a can instead of fresh poultry. With the economy and everything going on, it's hitting the food banks the same.”
He added that volunteers are an important part of the mobile food pantry, as they are responsible for directing people through the line, packing the boxes of food and loading them into vehicles.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without volunteers,” Hedrick said. “It's also a good feeling to be able to serve the public and help anybody that needs help.”
Even as the country enters is third year dealing with Covid, King said there continues to be a need for their services.
“There's still families that are laid off, that haven't been at work or been able to work a full-time job,” she said. “The need is still very evident right now in all these communities. Families are struggling to pay the bills, much less buy food.”
She added that the need covers all demographics from the elderly, to young families with small children to people that live on their own.
“It’s a very humbling job,” King said. “I'm very thankful that I have the opportunity to do this through my work and that we have the capability to continue to do this.”
Hedrick said any food left at the end of the event will be distributed to local food pantries.
Upcoming dates for the mobile food pantry at the Linda K. Epling Stadium are: March 23, May 18, July 20, Sept. 21 and Nov. 23.
They will all take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Greenbrier County, the mobile food pantry scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to impending weather. It has been rescheduled for Tuesday Feb. 22, according to the Mountaineer Food Bank Facebook page.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Renick Park.
The mobile food pantry will also return to Renick Park on Thursday, March 31.
No dates were listed for upcoming mobile food pantries in Fayette or Wyoming counties.
For more upcoming dates go to mountaineerfoodbank.org or the Mountaineer Food Bank Facebook page.