MJM Farms' Pumpkin Patch offering autumn activities

BARKERS RIDGE – Surrounded by the vivid colors of autumn, MJM Farms' Pumpkin Patch offers a variety of seasonal activities, including "Trunk-or-Treat" and a haunted hayride.
Audra and Ronnie Massie, along with their two sons Mavrick Justin and McCrae Jude, have also opened their farm to area photographers and for birthday parties.
The farm carries the initials of both boys – MJM, Audra explained.
The family purchased the house three years ago and have since bought or leased the surrounding acres.
Now in its second year, the Pumpkin Patch begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and includes such favorites as hay tunnels, apple chuckers, hay rides, pumpkin picking, zip line, and concessions, which features an area food vendor as well as Christy's Creative Confections, owned by Christy Seaton, Saturday.
Cost is $5 per person, with those age 3 and under admitted free.
In conjunction with the Mullens Volunteer Fire Department, “Haunted Hollers and Mountain Mysteries” will offer a combination hayride and walking trail experience Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10.
Several mini stories from Appalachian folk lore, some with their roots in Barkers Ridge and others in southern West Virginia, are shared along the route.
Cold and hot drinks, popcorn, and s’more kits will be available for sale. Burn barrels will be set up along the trail to warm up.
Face masks are required, and each group loaded on the hay wagon will be spaced to allow social distancing.
Also, on Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon, the Pumpkin Patch will host a “Trunk or Treat.” Those interested in giving out candy should contact Audra via Facebook message and will not have to pay admission.
Decorating vehicles isn’t required, but a $50 cash prize will be awarded for the best decorated vehicle.
Those arriving in costume will also get a $1 admission discount.
October has been an extremely busy month on the farm, Audra said, and her family could not have pulled it off without the support of neighbors, who volunteer their time, including Jimmy Manning, Larry and Kathy Shrewsberry, Tessie Cook, Darlene Lambert, Dave Paul and Misty Lane, along with Audra's and Ronnie's parents, Larry and Karen Presley, Dwight Milam and Sarah Milam.
For directions or more information, visit the MJM Farms Facebook page.