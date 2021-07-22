LEWISBURG — A 53-acre plot of land along U.S. 219, north of Interstate 64’s Lewisburg interchange, is positioned to be the city’s first Planned Unit Development.
Following brief remarks, City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening in favor of the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone the real estate as a Planned Unit — a development that would permit a mixture of both residential and commercial uses. A favorable vote on a second reading of the ordinance, following a public hearing on the issue, must be recorded before the rezoning is finalized.
Few details about the project were made public at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, although Zoning Officer Marsha Cunningham said thorough discussions had been aired at earlier Lewisburg Planning Commission meetings, which are also open to the public.
The land is being developed by DNA Holdings — a fact that was disclosed at the Council meeting.
A search of the West Virginia secretary of state’s website confirmed that DNA Holdings is a limited liability company (LLC) and revealed that it was established on June 13, 2018, with its primary purpose centered on real estate dealings. Chartered in Greenbrier County, with an office in Ronceverte, the LLC lists three members: Candace Whanger, Adam Whanger and David Bostic.
In an interview on Thursday, Cunningham told The Register-Herald that the preliminary plat submitted by the developers and also approved unanimously by City Council at Tuesday’s meeting indicated an intention to construct 16 townhouses, 19 single-family homes and 32 garden/patio homes — some of which may have office-residential usage. The plat also included some retail/commercial sites within the development’s borders.
“All of this was heard before the Planning Commission,” Cunningham emphasized, noting, “There are no final plans yet. This could change.”
The developer will have to submit a final plat for the planners’ consideration and for a City Council vote before proceeding with the project.
At Tuesday’s meeting, John Little, who represents City Council on the Planning Commission, said, “I just think this is a great thing for the city.”
City Manager Misty Hill commented that creation of a new neighborhood would also be good for the city’s efforts to attract remote workers through the Ascend West Virginia program.
Build-out of the development is expected to occur over the next four to five years, Cunningham said.
•••
Council also unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Charlie and Kelley Henthorn to rent out more than three rooms in their bed and breakfast establishment at 332 Lafayette St.
That vote was taken after a public hearing was conducted, although the hearing was not listed on the agenda for Tuesday’s Council meeting. No comments were made during the hearing.
Cunningham said the public hearing had, however, been properly advertised in advance, and neighboring property owners were notified of the impending Council action by the posting of a sign on the premises of the Henthorns’ lodging establishment.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com