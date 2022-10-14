Mister Bee, others to unveil gorge-themed bag of chips

Courtesy photo/Asher AgencyA total of 876 bags of Mister Bee chips will be handed out free at Bridge Day 2022. Asher Agency in Charleston designed the new chip bags. Leaders from Mister Bee, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, West Virginia Hive, New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau, and guests will unveil the new chip bag design at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mister Bee/WV Hive tent on the southern end of the bridge.