Law enforcement officers arrested a man in Fairlea on Wednesday who is wanted in Missouri on child molestation charges.
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputies M.T. Doss and T.T. Hyatt and officers with the Ronceverte Police Department had received information earlier in the day regarding a fugitive from justice who was believed to be in the Ronceverte area.
According to a press release issued by Sheriff Bruce Sloan, further investigation led the officers to locate the fugitive, Leonard Eugene Johnson, 61, in Fairlea, only a couple of miles from the Ronceverte city limits. Johnson was taken into custody without incident by officers with the sheriff’s office and the West Virginia State Police and was transported to Southern Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
In an update to the original press release, Sloan noted that the fugitive warrant for Johnson was issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County, Missouri, for the felony charge of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse — upon a person under 12 years of age. The date of the alleged offense was listed as March 2 of this year.