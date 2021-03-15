Authorities have located a missing Raleigh County teen, and the teenager is safe, parents of the missing juvenile reported Monday night.
Daniel Lafferty, father of Maxine "Max" Lafferty, learned Monday evening that 16-year-old Max was found safe.
"They gave us a phone call, and Max has been found," said Lafferty. "We're not allowed to see her."
Lafferty said that he and Max's mother have not been permitted to talk to the 16-year-old. He added that he wanted to let the public know that Max is safe.
"That's the main thing," he said, "that she is OK."
According to Lafferty, Max ran away Friday night. The family immediately contacted local police and sent out notices on Facebook asking for information about Max.