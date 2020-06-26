A swimmer's death at Lake Stephens is being investigated as a possible drowning, according to a press release from Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple agencies including Trap Hill Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance Service, Department of Natural Resources police, Lake Stephens officials, and Raleigh County Sheriff's Office responded to Lake Stephens at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a missing swimmer in an isolated area of the lake.
Crews searched the area by air, by water, and on foot until the early morning hours, but the swimmer was not located. All the agencies resumed the search at daylight Friday. The body of the missing swimmer was located by divers with Trap Hill and Beaver fire departments at about noon.
The body has been sent to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Jaiquann Frazier, 24, of Gauley Bridge.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating; however, no foul play is suspected.