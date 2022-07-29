BLUEWELL — Thirty years ago Brenda Lambert celebrated her son’s first birthday. As the party wrapped up, she said good-bye to friends and family members.
She has not been seen since.
Family members believe Brenda’s case is not a missing person but a homicide.
“I believe she died a violent death,” her sister, Christy Kennedy, said. “I feel like I’m stuck in 1992. I can’t move on. I’m frozen. They call it ambiguous loss or frozen grief.”
Christy wears a yellow T-shirt with “Justice for Brenda” emblazoned on the front.
Yellow was the color Brenda was last seen wearing when she was 22 years old.
“Brenda was the fun one, the feisty one,” Christy said.
Brenda attended Bramwell High School, and Christy described her sister’s life as a “Robin Hood story.”
“She would go cut down Christmas trees for people,” Christy said. “She was really mischievous.”
Christy was 14 when her sister disappeared. “I’ve been kind of holding my breath,” she said, describing the wait for information on Brenda. “It’s been one day at a time for 30 years.”
“She was my world,” Christy said of her sister. “She had two children when she went missing or died. She disappeared on her son’s first birthday. Her daughter was 5.”
Brenda lived on Windmill Hill off Lorton Lick Road.
Christy was still living at home when her sister went missing, but she said she stayed at Brenda’s house frequently.
Brenda and her husband were estranged at the time of her disappearance, Christy said.
“She had the baby’s birthday party and Brenda went missing after that,” Christy said. “The party wrapped up around 9 p.m. Brenda was going from car to car asking someone to stay there. We all left and Brenda was there alone.”
About five and a half months after Brenda’s disappearance, her friend Mark Anthony Cook also went missing after leaving a bar in Brushfork.
“Mark lived in Bramwell,” Christy said. “He went to Pedro’s and supposedly asked someone about Brenda and got beat up and thrown out. It was 20-some degrees that night.”
The late Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Darrell Bailey previously told the Daily Telegraph that he believed the two cases were connected and that foul play was suspected.
“I feel they are connected and always will,” Bailey said in 2006. “I feel if we close one of these, we will close both.”
Neither Brenda nor Mark Cook’s bodies have been found.
“We need to lay her to rest,” Christy said, noting her mother’s dying wish was to find her daughter’s body and lay her beside her.
Christy said her mother would often look out the window and say, “It’s raining on my baby" or "It’s snowing on my baby."
“She literally grieved herself right into the grave,” Christy said. “She didn’t want Brenda out there in the elements. I could lay in my room at night and hear her crying.”
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said Brenda’s case remains under investigation.
“At this point we don’t have enough to make an arrest but we are still investigating,” Christian said. “As long as this case is still open, we’re still investigating. We’ll keep digging.”
Christian asked anyone with information on the case to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-487-8364.
“One piece of information could break the case,” he said. Christy said she remains “consumed” by Brenda’s disappearance.
“I have a death grip on everything,” she said.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
