Miss Alice's, at 240 N. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley, was robbed Saturday, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
At about 1:42 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office was dispatched to Miss Alice's in regard to a robbery. A man had reportedly entered the premises and taken an undisclosed amount of cash after placing the employee in another part of the establishment, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The man was described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, heavy-set with glasses and a black or dark hoodie.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.