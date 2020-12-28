Police are investigating a large-scale theft at a mining site in Fayette County.
According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28, suspects gained entry into the Seminole Coal (Maple Coal) complex on Elkridge Road in Powellton and stole property.
The suspects then exited the property through the Paint Creek end of the area.
The stolen items include a green 2010 Ford F250 quad cab diesel truck with Ohio tags; a red 2011 Ford F250 quad cab truck with Ohio tags; a steam cleaner with trailer; and various tools.
People with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department."
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia can also be contacted at 304-255-STOP regarding this incident. This theft remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.