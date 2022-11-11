With rain entering the area, crews fought the Wild Rock fire in the New River Gorge until 12:30 a.m. Friday and reported minimal fire activity.
According to Dave Bieri, district supervisor for interpretation for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Bluestone National Scenic River and Gauley River National Recreation Area, the size of the fire was still estimated at 200 acres Friday, and it remained 65 percent contained.
He said evacuation orders were lifted for all homes in the Wild Rock area, and all roads are open. Homeowners returning to the area will still encounter emergency vehicles as firefighters monitor the fire through the day Friday.
No injuries were reported, and no structures were lost, Bieri said.
"Good precipitation last night and continued precipitation today should help minimize fire activity," Bieri said in a Friday morning update.
The blaze, of an undetermined origin, started Wednesday afternoon at Teays Landing in the New River Gorge just north of the New River Gorge Bridge.
