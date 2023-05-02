The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum has announced that Camp Solidarity, a union training event in Historic Matewan, is scheduled for Oct. 13-14 in Mingo County.
The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum will host a union training event in Matewan, a first-of-its-kind event in Mingo County with 80 participants from around the country expected to attend.
The training event, to build worker power where unions were born, was created by the Museum's team to aid labor leaders and activists in building stronger, more effective unions, while providing labor history education in the place where one of the most significant labor battles in the U.S. took place.
Camp Solidarity attendees will network with other union members and leaders from across the country, participate in a wide range of interactive workshops, and take home critical skills to make their unions more effective.
Tickets are $170 for early-bird registration and $200 otherwise.
To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/campsolidarity.
For interested unions, organizations, and individuals, sponsorship packages at levels ranging from $100 to $5,000 are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.